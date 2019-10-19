Corgi Trained to Fetch Beer From Fridge

Corgis are loved around the world for their winning smiles, but is this enough to set the breed apart for the grand title of 'man's best friend'? This dog has a great trick under its collar. When he's given the word, he runs to the refrigerator door and opens it using an attached rope, which has been put there for his convenience. From the lower shelf, the dog takes out a can of beer and brings it back.

As a courtesy gesture, the canine even returns and closes the door to the fridge.