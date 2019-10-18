Cute Doggy Has a Thing For Shopping

His happy face with the tongue hanging out speaks for itself: this doggy LOVES shopping. So if you needed a company to make the purchases, this cutie could be definitely of help to you. Holiday time is approaching, and the doggy definitely knows where they provide the best discounts. Though you need to hurry before his owner decides he needs to join a support group for shopping addiction.
Hooman! I love shopping! ❤ pic.twitter.com/5GPB2uEWNY— Tiny Animals 🐾 (@tinyanimaIs) October 18, 2019
