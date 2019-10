For one small pup, the adventure only truly begins once he’s popped into a doggie backpack and his hooman starts up the motorcycle onto the open California road.

Local Shawn White filmed the welcome sight earlier this week when he was maneuvering in the streets of San Diego. “When we pulled up to the traffic light, we saw a little puppy face sticking out of a backpack,” he told video licensor Storyful.

“Look at that face.”

Watch out, Sox, you’re not the only four-legged pup hitching a ride on a motorbike!