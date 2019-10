Kenna, a five-year-old brindle boxer from Washington state, recently put on a serious show of force in an effort to get her hooman to get out of bed and feed her some much-desired food.

“No such thing as ‘just five more minutes’ in this house,” reads the video’s caption.

And that wasn’t the last we saw of Kenna’s top-notch begging skills. Just days later, another video surfaced on the pooch’s shared Instagram page with sibling Kobe, a two-year-old fawn boxer.

When Kenna wants food, she gets food - by any means necessary.