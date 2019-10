Giving a whole new meaning to Air Bud, one Aussie dog was recently caught teaching the locals how to cooly paraglide across the beaches Down Under.

The shocking find was captured on camera by Sydney resident Benjamin Whitaker, who at the time was walking toward Long Reef Beach over the weekend, according to video licensor Storyful.

“I’m constantly at the beach, and out and about walking, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told the video agency.

While it’s unclear if this pooch was a fan of the adventure, it’s safe to say a treat is deserved.