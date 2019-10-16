Kangaroo Jumps Into Backyard Pool, Goes for Refreshing Swim

Sawtell told local Aussie outlet 10 Daily on Wednesday that the incident unfolded Monday, when she was on the train and heading to work. "The train was full and I got a Facetime call from my daughter screaming through the phone that there was a kangaroo in the pool, and it was huge!" she said.
With fellow commuters overhearing Sawtell’s conversation with her daughter, several individuals eventually chimed in, offering her numbers for local wildlife organizations that could help to coax the roo from the pool. However, as the minutes ticked on, the marsupial eventually managed to hop out on its own.
"It's not something you expect to happen in the middle of the suburbs - to have a kangaroo in your pool,” Sawtell added.
