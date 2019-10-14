Beware of the Thing! Man Drags "Snake" Out From Grass

Three men have been captured on video standing next to some tall grass in what appears to be a serious "snake situation" when a tamer tries his best to catch the apparent serpent without being bitten.

A funny video of a man acting like he's taming a snake has gained an enormous amount of views on Twitter. The man in the clip eventually drags his own belt out of the grass to the amusement of the people standing beside him and to the laughter of social media commenters.

"Haha he got me. I cannot lie", "And the Oscar goes to...", netizens commented on the video.