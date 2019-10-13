Stop Fooling Around! Serious Cat Angered by Three Hilarious Golden Retrievers

This kitty is posing for a family portrait with three adorable golden retrievers – but it is not very happy when the doggos start to hug it. It hisses at the pooches, telling them to stand still, but the active little dogs keep petting the cat. Well, at least everybody knows who to blame for the bad photos afterwards!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Family picture time 🐶🐶😸🐶 🏆 Send video or photo of your dog, with the name of your insta page, to our contest email and become our Story Shoutout Winner.❤️🏆 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #goldenretrieverlove #goldenretrieverclub #goldenretrieverft #lnsta_retrievers #goldenretreiver #goldenretrieverlove #goldenretrieversworld #goldenretrieverdog #goldenretrieversofig #goldenpuppy #goldenpuppies #retrieverlove
All comments
Show new comments (0)