Golden Retriever Is Too Exhausted to Pull Teddy Bear Further

A golden retriever is seen taking a teddy bear somewhere while holding its long tail with his tiny teeth. The small dog seems to be slightly too weak to carry such a heavy burden further and, eventually, falls down with the bear firmly clamped between his teeth. Will he give up or proceed with his "task"? The question remains unanswered...
Oops that fall 😍😂 @islathegoldenpup #Goldenretriever #Goldenretrievers #goldenretrieverpuppy
