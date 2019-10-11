Lamb Scratches Pig Friend's Back

Animals play together and constantly cling to each other. The pig and the lamb turned out to be best freinds.
Here you can see how Larry the lamb likes to scratch back of his pig friend Sally.
In this video you can see a very unusual couple of friends - lamb and pigs. The lamb and the sheep are so attached to each other that they did not want to be parted, so now they are always together.
Animals play together and constantly cling to each other. The pig and the lamb turned out to be best freinds.
Here you can see how Larry the lamb likes to scratch back of his pig friend Sally.
Lying on a couch and having nothing to do? Actually, you can try making faces at anyone at home...shocking them with that unusual look...
It’s October, and that means only two things: candy and costumes! And this pair of Golden Retrievers are getting a head start with their adorable “Wizard of Oz” costumes.
Arkansas resident Doug Billings recently got quite a shock after his brief stint as a storm videographer came to an abrupt end when lightning flashed uncomfortably close to his front porch.
Do you want to sit peacefully and think, maybe, about Pedigree Denta Stix? And what will you do if someone starts getting on your nerves?
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)