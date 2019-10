Arkansas resident Doug Billings recently got quite a shock after his brief stint as a storm videographer came to an abrupt end when lightning flashed uncomfortably close to his front porch.

Billings’ doorbell surveillance camera managed to record the moment in which the homeowner whips out his cellphone to record the incoming severe thunderstorm, only to scurry back to his front door after a quick flash of light.

“Oh goodness! I’m outta here,” Billings is heard saying on camera. “Woah! My goodness!”

Guess this might be a sign to leave the storms to the professionals, eh?