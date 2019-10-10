Baby Dog is Besieged by Raccoons

A white-coloured small dog was surrounded by three raccoons who began sniffing him with seemingly great passion. At first, the dog showed some inclination to sniff them back, but, eventually, snapped at the raccoons and managed to escape with a sign of anger on his face. The raccoons, however, followed the same direction...
분홍이는 장군&백설이 딸이에요. 어릴적 다른곳에 분양갔었는데 사정상 다시 돌아오게되어 저희와 함께 살게되었습니다.
