Australia has many unusual and mysterious animals, and a special place among them is occupied by the kangaroo, or rather, the kangaroo family, which includes large and medium kangaroos, wallaras and wallabies.

According to official statistics, kangaroos in Australia are more than double the number of people. Kangaroos are world jumping experts. Many modern athletes could learn from them.

And sometimes jumping helps kangaroos, like in this video, where a kangaroo almost gets hit by a car.