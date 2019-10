Raccoons are not only adorable, but they are also quite intelligent and resourceful, especially when it comes to saving their furry butts.

This raccoon, caught on camera, has found itself in quite a predicament - it got stuck in a dumpster. But the animal had its wits about it and used a plank to plot a perfect escape from its uncalled-for prison.

Alas, not everything went as smoothly as the raccoon planned as the plank fell under its weight.

Nevertheless, it is impossible not to admire this small mammal for its intelligence and ingenuity.

Hopefully, it found its way out eventually.