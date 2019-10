One brave student enrolled at the University of Connecticut recently took cooking to the next level, opting to fry himself some eggs while seated in a class lecture.

Video shows the unidentified schoolgoer appearing to make an omelet on a portable fryer while seated toward the back of the lecture hall. While many students are keeping their focus on the lecture, a few are seen looking over their shoulders, trying to understand the madness of it all.

It’s anyone’s guess if the professor had a few words to say about the eggy distraction after class.