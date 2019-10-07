It's My Turn! Bouncing Malamute Runs After Fellow Pup on Skateboard

Alaskan malamutes were originally bred for their strength and endurance to haul heavy loads and were later used as sled dogs.

A fluffy Alaskan malamute puppy has been captured on video skateboarding while another little pup happily runs after it. The doggo was sitting in a large empty water bottle that was placed on the skateboard apparently for safety reasons.

Malamute puppies are known to be very fluffy due to their Siberian origins, with the dogs also known to be very sociable and patient.

The hilarious video of the Alaskan malamutes has already garnered 253,000 views on Twitter.

