Sweet Dreams, Tweety! Little Chick Enjoys Tummy Rub

A cute video emerged online in which a sweet little chick is seen lying in someone's hand getting its tummy rubbed.
The bird obviously appreciated the efforts of the person who was giving it a tummy rub and found the process so relaxing that it dozed off to sleep.
'I need a nap like this', wrote a Twitter user in the comment section.
Another one posted the following comment: "I'm the same way when my belly gets rubbed....aw sweet bliss."
In case you’re having a bad day pic.twitter.com/Ys2r2UAnmg— Animal Memes (@AnimalMemer) September 11, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)