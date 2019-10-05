Scooter-Riding Men Engage in Battle Along UK Seafront

Two men riding on a pair of mobility scooters wound up in a bumper cars-like battle over the weekend, a series of events that ultimately provided beachgoers along the UK seafront in Walcott, Norfolk, with a show to remember.

Video taken by nearby barista Megan Adams captures the duelers repeatedly pushing and reversing into one another, with the Norfolk waters serving as a picturesque background for the grand clash.

"I was at work doing my usual thing, when we saw these two guys bumping each other on purpose,” Adams told the North Norfolk News about the Saturday encounter. "Me and my colleague Hayley Wilkinson knew it wasn't serious, as they wouldn't stop laughing and smiling.”

"We straight away got our phones out and started recording, so funny,” she said, adding that the pair continued bumping into each other for roughly 15 minutes before driving off toward nearby shops.