A group of whale watchers in the waters of Mo’orea, French Polynesia, were recently given front-row tickets to a jaw-dropping show - a mother whale teaching her calf how to execute the perfect breach.

"Each day they would start breaching together for long periods of time. The mother would show the baby how to breach, and the baby would try,” reads a statement from the filmer obtained by Viral Hog. “It was really lucky to get a double breach at the same time!”

“Mom would also tail slap, pectoral fin slap, and the baby would copy her,” the filmer added.

Like mother, like daughter, eh?