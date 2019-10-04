Snake Whisperer: Malaysian Soldier Grabs Deadly King Cobra With Bare Hands

Cobra tamers always gather a lot of spectators, as the amazing ability to hypnotise venomous snakes seems to be an almost magical gift.

A Malaysian soldier from the Tentera Darat Army has been captured on video while cleverly taming a king cobra, which is considered to be the largest venomous snake on the planet.

The soldier reportedly noticed the 1.8-metre (6-feet) snake when he was descending a dirt road surrounded by palm trees. The man started to move strangely, trying to tame the aggressive cobra. Then the soldier touched the head of the poisonous snake with his fingers and slowly lowered it to the ground, after which he pressed the cobra harder, leading it to begin to wriggle.