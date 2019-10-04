Mother of the Year: Cat Pushes Kitten off an Edge

A cat has been captured on video in the Chinese city of Nanchang watching the efforts of her kitten trying to jump into a cardboard box that serves as a temporary home. The little kitty makes a desperate squeak, but doesn’t dare jump in. Finally, the three-year-old cat mother decides to give her baby a gentle nudge, pushing the kitten down into the box with its paw. The kitten gently lands on a soft cloth, immediately being put at ease.
