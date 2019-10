Ghost Rider, is that you?

Newly obtained cellphone footage from a Bronx resident shows the moment that a motorcycle wound up underneath a white truck, which subsequently led to a trail of fire down the roadway.

"I heard a screeching sound, and when I looked up, it was a car pushing a flaming motorcycle down the street," the video’s filmer explained in a statement.

It’s presently unclear how the matter unfolded or if it led to any injuries.