Some dogs love to show affection by drenching their owners and bewildered guests with saliva. However, this pug seems less than enthusiastic about getting a kiss from a female admirer. Does she have cooties?

Who wouldn't enjoy a kiss from a fellow passenger in a private compartment in one of Russian Railways' new TKS carriages?

It seems that Leonid the pug simply isn't having any of it. As a young blonde woman leans in with puckered lips, it becomes obvious that this dog has no desire to snog.