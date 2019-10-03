‘Holy F**king S**t’: Aussies Have Close Encounter With Curious Shark

A pair of fishermen from Perth, Australia, were given quite the scare over the weekend when they came into contact with a Great White Shark after anchoring just 1.5 kilometers from the coastline.

In a statement to Viral Hog, one of the men explained that they anchored off Western Australia’s Pinnaroo Point in about 5 meters’ worth of water. However, it wasn’t too long afterward that they noticed the large shark.

“We were face-to-face with a Great White Shark bigger than my 4.1 meter boat. We sat and watched whilst it circled us,” reads the statement. “Finally, it came head on to the back of the boat where the burley bucket/engine was - making us very uncomfortable.”

The duo eventually left after realizing that “it was a bad idea being with a shark bigger than my boat.”