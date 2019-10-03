A Puppy or Device? Little Golden Retriever's Under Wardrobe Meditation Interrupted

A video uploaded recently to an Instagram account about dogs of various breeds shows a golden retriever puppy being pulled from under a wardrobe by its owner.
The puppy does not seem to be okay with such an attitude but obeys.
"He looks like he was half asleep", one viewer wrote, while another suggested that the dog has a 'plan': "You will go away and I will sneak there again."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Would pet this cutie all day long 😍😍😍🐶 . 👇Tag your best friend!👇 Video by: @vallevecchia . Follow US 👉@mpuppymlove 👈 Follow US 👉@mpuppymlove 👈 • - #dog #dogs #puppies #puppy #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #doggo #doglover #dogoftheday #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #doglovers #lovepuppies #dogofthedayjp #puppiesofig #dogloversofinstagram #puppiesforall #cutepuppies #puppiesxdogs #puppiesofinsta #puppiesforsale #puppiesmakemehappy #dogloversfeed #puppiesinstagram #instadog #doglife #instadogs #ilovedogs #dogofinstagram #doginstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)