Shocking Footage Shows River Change Course, Fall Into Coal Mine

Eyewitnesses watched as thousands of gallons of water gushed over the banks of the swollen waterway and poured into the mine.
The entire area has been flooded with water from the Lilagar River.
People working in the mine were rescued, otherwise they could have been killed. However, machines and mining equipment worth millions are submerged.
Insane footage of the Lilanagar river changing course and flowing into Dipka, one of @secl_cil’s biggest pit mines, cleared to extract 35 million tonnes of coal each year. Nature has its own plans. Video via @alokshuklacg. pic.twitter.com/Y3cR2qeTrD— Aruna Chandrasekhar (@aruna_sekhar) September 30, 2019
