Shocking Footage Shows River Change Course, Fall Into Coal Mine

Astonishing footage shows the moment a river in India changed its course and entered an open coal mine run be South Eastern Coalfields.

Eyewitnesses watched as thousands of gallons of water gushed over the banks of the swollen waterway and poured into the mine.

The entire area has been flooded with water from the Lilagar River.

People working in the mine were rescued, otherwise they could have been killed. However, machines and mining equipment worth millions are submerged.