Golden retrievers are very positive and good-natured dogs. They are great members of the family if you have small children.

Golden retrievers are great friends for children, they play with them and "communicate." On the Internet, you can see many photos of golden retriever with balls in their mouths. Dogs of this breed love everyone: even other animals and strangers.

In this video you can see how a golden retriever plays with a little baby, letting him splash himself with water.