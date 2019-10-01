Acrobatics Prodigy: Man Does Twenty Backflips Off Ankle He Once Broke

The man describes himself as a "self-taught athlete who started tricking at the age of 16 after learning a backflip on a mattress."

A video posted recently to the ViralHog account on YouTube shows Samuel Plummer, an acrobat from Figueres, Spain, doing 20 backflips off the ankle he once broke.

As Plummer wrote in description to the video, he started training when he was 16 and focused his life on this, dropping out of university and leaving his job. Last year he broke two bones in his left ankle but did all that he could to continue training and be able to perform backflips.

"It is astonishing to see what he is doing after breaking that ankle", one viewer wrote.