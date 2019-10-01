Swoosh! Hungry Hawk Attempts to Nab Small, Oblivious Dog

Sugar Foot, a 17-month-old pup living it up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently came shockingly close to being scooped up by a hawk while spending some time with mom Natalaya Hines at Overbrook Park.

Hines told Storyful that the heart-stopping moment unfolded on September 22, just as she started to film Sugar Foot running through the open area in the hopes of capturing “priceless moments.”

In the end, the hawk failed in its attempt to get away with Sugar Foot, who seemed to be completely oblivious to the series of events.

Hines told the social media company that she intends to go back to the park, but that moving forward she’ll be more cautious “for signs of dangers.”