The tree-dwelling marsupials of coastal eastern Australia rarely visit the homes of local residents, as they are easily distressed when coming into contact with humans.

Two koalas have paid a visit to a house in Australia, casually trying to sneak into the residence through a glass door. A cat that was sitting in the building observed the intruders, apparently feeling a bit nervous about their presence.

When the animals understood that they can't get in, they calmly left the premises. It is not clear where in Australia the video was captured.