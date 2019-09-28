Two koalas have paid a visit to a house in Australia, casually trying to sneak into the residence through a glass door. A cat that was sitting in the building observed the intruders, apparently feeling a bit nervous about their presence.
When the animals understood that they can't get in, they calmly left the premises. It is not clear where in Australia the video was captured.
When the neighbors stop by— Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) September 26, 2019
without giving any notice.
