The notion of enmity between cats and dogs is so rooted in our culture that we look at cases in which the two get along well under the same roof as exceptions to the rule. The idea that when these two animals meet there will be a conflict is ingrained in us from childhood, as it is reflected in children's stories and in cartoons.

A Shiba Inu puppy and a cat have been filmed amid an apparently tense confrontation. The kitty begins to hiss at the puppy, while the doggo responds with a growl.

Fights between cats and dogs in a single apartment or house can be territorial in nature. The behaviour of felines is aimed at marking their own area and carefully guarding it, whereas dogs are considered to be more sociable.