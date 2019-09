Darren, just one of two Staffordshire Bull Terriers that make up the dynamic duo known as “The Blue Boys,” recently wound up in a bit of a tough spot after falling for his hooman’s silly trickery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DARREN & PHILLIP (@the_blueboys) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT

While his brother Phillip was able to spot the plastic wrap that their mum had placed in a doorway, Darren was not so quick to recognize the tomfoolery and ended up sliding straight into the messiness.

However will Darren get back at his mum next?