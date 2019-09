For one Aussie working in New South Wales, a mob of emus proved too sneaky after the group rallied against the worker and mischievously nabbed her ATV’s keys from the ignition.

"I was cleaning the water trough [and] when I was finished, I went to get on the bike and realized the Emus had taken the key!” the keyless employee told Viral Hog in a statement. “I rang my boss, and he laughed at me and said it had never happened before.”

“We have not found the key, but my boss found a spare key," she added.

Humans: 0; Emus: 1.