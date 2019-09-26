Several Spotted Cows Come to Visit Restaurant of 'Spotted Cow' Beer

Sixteen Holstein Friesians disappeared from their pasture in the afternoon on 23 September in the US state of Wisconsin.

A security camera at the New Glarus Brewing Company has captured the moment a herd of spotted cows wandered into the parking lot of the brewery, which is famous for its "Spotted Cow" beer.

The cows were later returned to their owner. New Glarus Brewing Company's employees admitted that the cows did not cause much damage, but the parking lot needed cleaning after their visit.

Holstein Friesians are known simply as 'Holsteins' in North America, while the term 'Friesians' is often used in the UK and Ireland.