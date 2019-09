Where is the line between being impolite and stubborn? Although it will take this puppy some time to grow up, it is already persistent enough in achieving its goals.

A video posted on an Instagram account dedicated to golden retrievers shows a little puppy crawling towards a big pillow which is probably often used by an adult dog to sleep on.

What makes the footage funny is the way the big golden retriever looks at the puppy and how the little dog reacts with joy after climbing onto the pillow.