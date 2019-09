For one doggo living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the art of trash-digging at home is often followed up by running to an unlit basement and then hiding behind a couch in a corner. Oh, and lots and lots of puppy eyes to evade suspicion.

​No stranger to the third-degree investigation tactics, this pup stuck to the script and deflected his hooman’s questioning by keeping mum and acting like nothing happened at all. Must’ve been a burglar then, eh?

Although it’s unclear if this canine managed to escape unscathed, it is clear that this Oscar-worthy performance deserves some recognition from the Academy.