Cute Kitten Tries Out Some Crazy Dance Moves

Viewers advised the kitten's owner to take it to the vet where it was explained to them that the cat had an inherited neurological disorder that was thankfully not painful.

A video uploaded to an Instagram account shows a white-and-grey kitten walking on a carpet. The animal is moving in such a way that it looks as if it is dancing.

However, its owner explained to viewers who expressed concern over the kitten's health that she has cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that occurs when a cat's brain did not develop properly in the womb. Since the cerebellum is responsible for coordination, this kitten moves in quite a peculiar way.

"That doesn't hurt the kitty, she is ok," the pet's owner wrote.