Cute Kitten Tries Out Some Crazy Dance Moves

A video uploaded to an Instagram account shows a white-and-grey kitten walking on a carpet. The animal is moving in such a way that it looks as if it is dancing.
However, its owner explained to viewers who expressed concern over the kitten's health that she has cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that occurs when a cat's brain did not develop properly in the womb. Since the cerebellum is responsible for coordination, this kitten moves in quite a peculiar way.
"That doesn't hurt the kitty, she is ok," the pet's owner wrote.
