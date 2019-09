Sleepy Golden Retriever Tries to Wake Up

We usually think of our feline friends as being especially keen on a good nap, but according to the American Kennel Club, young dogs are just as drowsy: puppies sleep an average of 18-20 hours per day.

While golden retriever puppies are often very active and like to play a lot, they quickly become all tuckered out.

As seen in this video this puppy wants to sleep very badly and is not ready for any activity yet. Perhaps the old saying is right, and it's best to just let sleeping dogs lie.