Move over “Sharknado,” there’s a new weather craze that’s here to smoke you out.

In a statement to Viral Hog, the video’s filmer explained that a “smokenado” formed in Oak Grove, Kentucky, over the weekend after a field fire erupted at a harvested cornfield.

According to local radio station WKDZ, the fire threatened multiple homes; however, officials with the local fire department were able to keep the flames at bay.