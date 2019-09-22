More Water, I Want More! Golden Retriever Swims in a Pool

An adorable golden retriever called Baron from the Netherlands has been captured on video while undergoing his training. The dog was casually swimming in the pool trying to catch a jet of water. Vets say that swimming is great for dogs, being a low-impact total body workout - and is especially true on a hot day!
Evening laps with Papaw! This is my favorite game! I often sit on he steps and whine until someone does the hose game! _____________________________________ Mom is off to Denmark for 5 days to film for House Hunters so I have quality time with Papaw, Nana and Dad!
