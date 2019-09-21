Hungry Shark Snatches Venomous Lionfish From Diver's Spear

A diver who uploaded a video with a shark eating a lionfish from a spear warned other divers against repeating this.

Diver Chad Sinden has uploaded a video on his YouTube account, showing him during a dive off the Bahamas surrounded by a group of sharks. The man lured them with a lionfish he had previously caught with a spear.

After making a few attempts to bite the venomous fish, one of the sharks manages to snatch it before leaving the scene with several other sharks.

"I have probably done 1000 dives with these particular sharks before getting this relationship ship with them. Please don't try this yourself", Sinden wrote, adding that the sharks had learned to bite in a way that they don't get injured by a spear.