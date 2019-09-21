Let's Walk, Not Work: Hilarious Golden Retriever Brightens Office Employees' Day

Sometimes, work can be quite boring making one wish that something out-of-the-ordinary would happen to break the routine. These office workers were definitely in luck as someone really special paid a visit.

A golden retriever named Ziggy from San Francisco, a self-styled specialist in spreading love to all people in all places as his Instagram account suggests, has taken its devotion seriously cheering up employees at a local office. The doggo made sure to make every department happy with its presence, allowing the workers to pet it.

The amusing pooch carried a leash in its mouth as if saying: "Come on guys, stop working, let's walk instead".

The retriever melted Instagram users' hearts with one of them wishing to work in this office, while another wishing that every office could be dog-friendly.