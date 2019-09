Dogs do not have eyebrows like people do and most probably this is because they don't need them. However, some dogs have special pigmented markings above their eyes, with these sometimes being called "eyebrows".

A funny and adorable Samoyed dog called Enzo from California in the United States has become famous after a viral video with 1.6 million views was posted on a Facebook account.

The "goofy and smart land cloud", as his owner calls him, has posed with fake eyebrows, showing different emotions with its fluffy face.