Stop Tickling Me! Shiba Inu Tries to Avoid Scratching

Tickling is fun, as lots of people enjoy having a good laugh after a very sensitive part of their body is lightly touched with fingers, a feather, etc.

A Shiba Inu called Miso from Japan has been captured on video while its owner was trying to tickle the dog's paws. Miso tried to escape from the tickling by kicking its leg, but the owner seemed to be very persistent.

No one knows if dogs are as ticklish as humans, but dogs flinch when scratched around the feet, base of the tail or ears.