Buddha, an adorable French Bulldog hailing from Burlingame, California, recently set the new play standard for a low-energy game of tug of war while hanging out with his hooman at work.

“I bring him to work every day,” Buddha’s mom told Viral Hog in a statement. “We are a veterinary pharmaceutical company. This was on a Friday and we were playing tug a war. He got tired and just let me drag him around the office."

And the award for the laziest tug of war opponent goes to … Buddha. Don’t ever change.