Alpacas may just be the cutest animals in the world with their charming, quirky good looks. These pets bear some of the silkiest, most versatile fibre found in nature, for which they are shorn annually.

An alpaca called Alfie from Adelaide, Australia has been captured on video while being vacuumed by its owner. The fluffy animal appears to be totally okay with the procedure, as it stands calmly in the living room.

Social media users have found the video adorable, calling the alpaca "a little Teddy bear", and joking that it's a perfect excuse to skip unnecessary meetings, saying "I'm busy tonight, I'm vacuuming my alpaca".