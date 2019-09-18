Waiting For a Treat: Golden Retriever Puppy Can't Resist Temptation

A video uploaded to a popular Instagram account dedicated to two golden retrievers - Charlie and Mango - shows the latter waiting impatiently for some food to be given to it. The puppy is so hungry that its jaw even starts to tremble - what patience are you talking about when a treat is so delicious?
This is called my “mouthy mouth.” Much like my mom around queso & margaritas, I cannot control myself around food. I get so excited that my mouth quivers. Please give me all the food. & please give my mom all the queso and margaritas. Thank you. #food 🥘 #bestwoof P.S Don’t worry - my mom has a maze bowl coming in the mail for me so I can stop inhaling my food🙃 #dog #dogs #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #puppy #pupstagram #puppiesofinsta #puppiesofinstagram #cutedogs #cute #summer #goldenretriever #retriever #goldenretrievers #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenretrieversofinstagram #dogsofig #retrieverthegolden #retrievers #retrieverpuppies #puppytoday #buzzfeedanimals #bark #ilovedogs #charleston #charlestonsc
