Dance Before You Eat: Shiba Inu Moves Impatiently Waiting for Permission to Start Eating

There are plenty of dog training methods but the one which is about rewarding your pet with food is probably the most effective.

A video uploaded to an account dedicated to Japanese Shiba Inu dogs shows a funny episode when a dog is being trained to wait until its owner allows it to start eating. The Shiba Inu even starts moving around the plate impatiently as the owner can be heard saying "wait, wait" and only after he says "yes" the dog begins to eat.

"Doggo got more patience than me", one viewer wrote, while another said that the Shiba Inu was "cute and so well trained."