That moment when you’re trying to drag your BFF to the club, but she puts up a fight.

"Our Corgi puppy Jellybean was fussing at our cat Luna, who was inside her new 'pumpkin bed' that we bought for her for Halloween,” the video’s filmer told Viral Hog in a statement. “This cute exchange made me laugh as it looked like the pumpkin was fighting back."

You’ll get her next time, Jellybean!