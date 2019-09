Golden Retriever Puppy Tries to Get More Comfortable on Huge Pillow

Golden retriever puppies are very cute but when they are trying clumsily to find a place on a giant pillow the level of cuteness skyrockets.

A video posted recently on a popular Instagram account dedicated to golden retrievers shows a puppy trying to get on a huge pillow which lies on the floor (apparently, left especially for him to sleep on).

The puppy managed to get on the pillow almost completely but probably got too tired while climbing and could be seen lying while his back legs remained on the floor.